Repsol and EDF Renewables sign exclusivity agreement for Iberian offshore wind

Repsol and EDF Renewables have reached an exclusivity agreement to join forces in view of future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, given that the Iberian Peninsula offers significant growth opportunities.

Renewable generation projects are one of the strategic pillars of Repsol's energy transition process. To develop its portfolio of renewable projects, the company has set an investment framework of between €3 – €4 billion net until 2027. Repsol expects to have 9000 – 10 000 MW installed by 2027, of which 50% will be in the Iberian Peninsula and 30% in the US.

EDF Renewables is an international leader in renewable electricity generation, with gross installed wind and solar capacity of 21.2 GW worldwide at the end of 2023. The company benefits from more than 10 years of experience in offshore wind power with an historical presence in Europe cradle of offshore wind energy. EDF Renewables is also one of the pioneers of floating offshore wind technology. As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF Renewables develops, builds, and operates competitive, responsible, and value-creating projects to fight against climate change.

This collaboration brings together Repsol's commitment to multi-energy growth and knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese markets and EDF Renewables' expertise in offshore wind, whether fixed or floating, to support Spain and Portugal’s objectives in renewables.

João Costeira, Executive Managing Director of Low Carbon Generation at Repsol, said: “This alliance between Repsol and EDF Renewables, two of the most significant energy companies in Europe, highlights the interest in the sector to explore renewable energy generation opportunities that offshore wind will provide in Spain and Portugal, once the regulatory framework in both countries is defined.”

Béatrice Buffon, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-president in charge of International division, Chairwoman, and CEO of EDF Renewables, added: “We are delighted to sign this exclusivity agreement with Repsol, a major energy player in the Iberian Peninsula. Repsol and EDF Renewables will combine their respective expertise to cooperate in future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, an important step in our development in Europe.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!