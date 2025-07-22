DP Energy announces plans to develop 1400 MW wind farm in Australia

DP Energy, an Irish company that develops large renewable energy generation projects in Australia and across the world, has announced plans to develop Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park, a major renewable energy development located approximately 40 km southeast of Julia Creek in McKinlay Shire, Queensland.

Combining approximately 197 wind turbines with an installed capacity of up to 1400 MW and supported by battery energy storage systems (BESS) of around 500 MW/2000 MWh, the project represents a significant opportunity to contribute to Queensland’s renewable energy targets and Australia’s broader net-zero goals.

The proposed site has a number of benefits including optimal wind speeds (forecast to be in excess of 8.5 m/s), large land blocks with minimal proximity to neighbouring dwellings, flat topography, which will lead to cost-effective deployment, and proximity to the new CopperString transmission line being constructed by Powerlink Queensland.

The project will also create direct employment opportunities during construction and operation, as well as indirect opportunities through increased demand for local products, materials, and services.

DP Energy is committed to responsible development, with honest and meaningful engagement at the core of all projects. The DP Energy Australia team are now actively engaging with early neighbours to the project including McKinlay Shire Council, Queensland Government agencies, First Nations, and other stakeholders.

The Windy Plains Renewable Energy Project is currently in the project feasibility stage, with high-level environmental, cultural heritage, and technical assessments underway. Approvals from Queensland and Commonwealth regulators will follow after more detailed studies and consultation have taken place.

DP Energy’s Australian portfolio also includes the proposed 430?MW Callide wind farm in Queensland, which has secured key state and federal approvals, and the 700?MW Euston wind farm in New South Wales, which was advanced through early-stage development by DP Energy before being handed over to a major Australian energy company for delivery.

Other Australian projects developed by DP Energy include the now operational 320 MW Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia as well as a pipeline of early stage projects primarily in New South Wales and Queensland.

Headquartered in Buttevant in North Cork, and operating for over 30 years, DP Energy has enabled 1 GW of renewable energy generation through 21 significant infrastructure projects worldwide. Currently, DP Energy has a 4.5 GW pipeline of renewable energy projects across Ireland, the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Hugh Cantwell, DP Energy Australia’s Head of Development, commented: “Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park is perfectly positioned to tap into North?Queensland’s incredible wind resources, resulting in long-term economic benefits for the region. With strong, consistent winds, ample land, and direct access to new transmission infrastructure, it will power both the grid and local growth for decades to come. From the outset, our priority is genuine collaboration with local communities, First Nations, and all levels of government. Early, open dialogue means Windy Plains Renewable Energy Park will be designed with community insights at its core, delivering results that will create lasting value for all stakeholders.”

DP Energy continues to actively explore offshore renewable energy opportunities, including fixed bottom wind, floating wind, and ocean energy technologies, e.g. wave, around Ireland’s coast. The company also recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a large Irish utility generator to explore using green hydrogen as a clean fuel to power existing and future electricity generating stations. DP Energy is researching battery storage and opportunities in international markets, aligning with an overall growth strategy which will see the company delivering projects in additional countries over the next few years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!