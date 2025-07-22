Keel laid for Bibby Marine’s first zero-emission eCSOV

Bibby Marine has held a keel laying ceremony for its first hybrid-electric commissioning service operation vessel (eCSOV) at the Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

The 6700 GT vessel will combine methanol engines and battery technology to deliver zero-emission commissioning and operations support to offshore wind farms. Once operational in 2027, the vessel will significantly reduce lifecycle emissions and fuel consumption while accommodating up to 120 personnel for offshore deployment lasting up to 30 days.

In a symbolic gesture during the ceremony, Bibby Line Group CEO, Jonathan Lewis, welded a coin from 1807 – the year the company was founded – into the keel plates to mark the official start of construction.

“This vessel is more than a feat of engineering – it’s a symbol of our values as a business, in action,” said Lewis. “At Bibby Marine, we believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult. We began work on zero-emissions vessels back in 2019, long before it was mainstream. As we lay the keel for our electric-first vessel, we are proud to be proving that clean, sustainable maritime solutions are not only possible, but essential.”

This vessel is the latest step in Bibby Marine’s E-Mission Zero campaign – a call to industry to collaborate in building a cleaner, lower-cost future for offshore wind operations. It follows the launch of a public open letter in June 2025, co-signed by Bibby Marine, Kongsberg Maritime, and Stillstrom, challenging the sector to act on lifecycle emissions.

Key partners in the project include Kongsberg, provider of the dynamic positioning and main propulsion package, battery provider, Corvus Energy and Wärtsilä, which provide engine and propulsion.

