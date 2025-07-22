Qualitas Energy acquires 51 MW wind energy pipeline in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has acquired three wind energy projects located in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Baden Württemberg, Germany, with a current total installed capacity of 17.6 MW.

As part of its long-term strategy, Qualitas Energy intends to replace the existing turbines with eight modern ones, increasing the total capacity up to 51 MW and enabling the supply of clean energy to more than 34 000 households.

This investment highlights the company’s commitment to harnessing the full potential of existing wind assets through repowering.

For wind farm owners considering the future of their projects, this acquisition illustrates capacity to deliver bespoke solutions supported by technical expertise, financial solidity, and a proven track record in sustainable asset management. The company provides a dependable and knowledgeable partner for owners wishing to advance their assets to the next stage of renewable energy generation.

Johannes Overbeck, Co-CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, commented: “Our aim is to collaborate closely with wind farm operators to ensure that the transition of assets is both efficient and value-enhancing. With our financial resources, technical capabilities and extensive development experience, we are well placed to maximise the contribution of each site to the energy transition.”

Qualitas Energy continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities throughout Germany and welcomes dialogue with wind farm owners to explore collaboration options that contribute to the energy transition and generate long-term value for all stakeholders.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

