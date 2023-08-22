TagEnergy and Snowy Hydro sign PPA

Global clean energy enterprise, TagEnergy, has signed a renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) that will see Snowy Hydro take 40% of the energy and green certificates (LGCs) generated by the 756 MW first stage of Golden Plains wind farm.

This transaction is the first PPA for the Golden Plains wind farm since the first stage of the 1300 MW mega project near Geelong, Victoria achieved financial close in November 2022 on a merchant basis, which was unique at the time.

It comes as TagEnergy negotiates further PPAs for the project that has generated significant interest for its quality and location.

Franck Woitiez, CEO, TagEnergy said achieving financial close of Golden Plains wind farm East without the need for PPAs proved the effectiveness of its innovative investment approach.

“Now, this landmark PPA with Snowy Hydro proves our strategy to progressively contract the energy production during construction and operation. It also reflects the confidence major industry players like Snowy Hydro have in our large scale renewables project expertise,” Woitiez said.

“We are proud to enter this agreement with Snowy Hydro as we both work to ensure energy security and accelerate the transition to renewable energy as part of a rapidly growing industry,” he added.

The transaction has helped enable Snowy Hydro to secure a significant portion of its energy and LGC needs with a quality project that is at an advanced stage.

Snowy Hydro CEO, Dennis Barnes, commented: “Our partnership with TagEnergy is a significant step in supporting the decarbonisation of the National Electricity Market and further enabling Australia’s transition to renewables.”

Snowy Hydro Chief Commercial Officer, Gordon Wymer, continued: “TagEnergy has succeeded in developing an investment structure that provided optimal outcomes for all stakeholders. This has enabled Snowy to continue to expand its ability to provide clean, green, cost-effective renewable energy to our customers, and paves the way for further cooperation with TagEnergy on other developments.”

Construction on the AUS$2 billion, 756 MW stage one development featuring 122 turbines officially began in April 2023, following months of early works including road upgrades. It is expected to start producing renewable energy in 1Q25.

The estimated annual emissions abatement is an average 770 000 t carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 -e), or more than 23 million t CO 2 -e over the project’s 30-year lifetime.

