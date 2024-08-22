Energy projects expand Shetland green footprint

The construction of two major clean energy projects in Shetland has generated £125 million for the local islands’ economy, according to new figures from SSE plc.

The scale of investment in the Shetland supply chain comes as the projects, developed by two subsidiaries of the SSE group, prepare for full commercial operations to begin. This includes completion of the 103 turbine Viking wind farm, which has been developed by SSE Renewables, and energisation of the 260 km (160 mile) subsea cable between Shetland and the GB mainland, which has been developed by SSEN Transmission.

The investment in the local economy includes £80 million from the building of the Viking wind farm and £45 million related to the subsea interconnector cable, which will connect Shetland to the GB electricity grid for the first time.

Alistair Philips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE plc, said: “As we near completion of these two major developments, we would like to thank the many local partners in Shetland who have helped deliver these projects alongside SSE Renewables and SSEN Transmission.

Ensuring we maximise economic opportunities for local communities is an important part of the clean energy transition, and we have been privileged to work with a wide range of local businesses through the development and construction of the wind farm and subsea connection.

We look forward to continuing to make a major contribution to the local economy in the years ahead, as Shetland thrives as a major hub for clean energy generation and transmission.”

The £125 million investment covers dozens of local businesses and those operating in the islands from large accommodation and transport providers to sole traders.

John Garriock, Managing Director of Bolts Car Hire Limited, added: “The support for our business through the construction of the Viking Wind Farm and Shetland HVDC link has been a vital lifeline, particularly through the COVID pandemic when visitor numbers rapidly reduced to Shetland.

The projects have provided a predictable and reliable income to our company and staff members over the past few years, and we’ve been able to grow, reinvest and increase our fleet as a result.

The projects have supported not only our 26 car-hire employees but the wider company and Bolts’ supply chain of local providers and services, which we are incredibly grateful for as a small, islands-based business.”

Both projects have supported hundreds of jobs during their peak construction phases including 250 on the Shetland HVDC link and 400 at Viking, with 35 full-time permanent roles created to look after the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the wind farm.

In addition to significant investment in the local supply chain, SSE Renewables has also established an index-linked Viking Community Fund which is anticipated to contribute approximately £72 million to the islands’ economy over the lifetime of the wind farm.

Full commercial operations of the Viking wind farm and energisation of the Shetland HVDC link are expected in the next few weeks.

