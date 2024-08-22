Vestas announces 114 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 114 MW turbine order as part of its 3Q24 intake with the expansion increasing Vestas investment in the North American wind energy market.

Vestas North America will supply 19 V162-6.0 machines for Competitive Power Ventures' Rogue's Wind project in the counties of Cambria and Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

The deal covers a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind turbines.

Delivery has been agreed for the 1Q25, and has been expected to be commissioned in the 3Q25.

