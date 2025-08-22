East Anglia THREE offshore converter station jacket beds down in North Sea

The East Anglia THREE offshore converter station jacket is now fixed to the seabed in the North Sea.

The massive steel structure that will house ScottishPower Renewables’ first-ever HVDC offshore converter station has been installed in the southern North Sea.

Weighing in at around 3700 t and standing 59 m high, the four-legged jacket foundation for the green energy company’s £4 billion East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm is now fixed to the seabed – 69 km off the coast of Suffolk – at a water depth of 36 m.

The installation was completed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ SSCV Sleipnir – the biggest crane vessel in the world – after sailing in from Aker Solutions’ Verdal fabrication yard in Norway.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm will be the biggest-ever wind farm across the whole of the Iberdrola Group and among the largest in the world when it comes into operation at the end of 2026 – producing enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 1 million homes.

Pedro Fernandez, ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia THREE Project Director, commented: “The offshore construction programme for East Anglia THREE is the biggest feat of engineering we’ve ever undertaken – to see 3500 t of steel lifted safely and securely into place, with exacting and medical precision, is a truly impressive sight. This is the latest milestone for the project and is testament to the tremendous teamwork with our supply chain partners, so my thanks to everyone involved from ScottishPower, Aker Solutions, and Heerema.”

Fernandez continued: “We’ll have many more East Anglia THREE moments to celebrate as the installation of the turbine foundations progresses, the fit-out of the converter station topside nears completion and we put in place the inter-array cable network that will connect the turbines to the converter station and take us closer to first power.”

The installation of the East Anglia THREE offshore converter station foundation jacket was also supported by tugs Bylgia, Skandi Handler, and EEMS Wrangler as well as the guard vessel, Tess.

