DEME orders offshore construction vessel

DEME is expanding its fleet with a new offshore construction vessel (OCV), strengthening its subsea cable installation capacity to meet the evolving global offshore wind market. Designed for versatility, the vessel will be capable of executing trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations, complementing DEME’s existing cable installation vessels, Living Stone and Viking Neptun.

Based on the advanced Norwegian SALT 310 design, the 123-m OCV will be equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a 150-t active heave-compensated offshore crane, a hangar for two Work Class ROVs, a hybrid 1000-kWh battery system, and a methanol-ready propulsion design for future fuel flexibility. Below deck, the vessel is configured to accommodate two 2500-t cable carousels, enabling swift deployment and seamless transitions between trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations. The vessel can accommodate up to 123 people.

