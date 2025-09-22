Glamox wins contract to provide smart lighting for offshore grid connection platforms

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has secured contracts from electrical contractors working for three years to provide connected marine lighting and light management systems for 11 offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms.

These are being built for TenneT, a leading European grid operator, as part of its 2 GW programme. The contracts represent Glamox’s largest marine lighting project to date, in which it will provide more than 38 000 marine lights with advanced systems to control, test, and monitor them.

The offshore platforms will convert AC electricity generated by wind farms off the coast of the Netherlands and Germany into high-voltage DC electricity. The DC electric power will be transmitted through submarine and land cables to onshore substations, where it will be converted back into AC electricity and fed into the electricity grid systems.

Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox, commented: “This is the largest offshore lighting project we’ve ever won and speaks volumes for the reputation of our marine smart lighting systems to be chosen for this ground-breaking project. In the future, most offshore platforms will be unmanned and automated. Glamox is already pioneering the use of smart lighting and light management systems for mostly unmanned oil and gas platforms and ships. Now we are extending this capability to the offshore wind industry.”

Glamox will provide a comprehensive package of approximately 3500 marine lights for each platform, including floodlights and other external lighting, as well as interior lighting for stairwells, corridors, walkways, ladders, and crew quarters. The company will also supply explosion-proof lighting for potentially hazardous environments, such as plant rooms, along with battery-powered emergency lighting for the platforms.

With the new converter platforms, TenneT will provide more than twice as much transmission capacity compared to previous platform designs.

TenneT specified the design of the HVDC platforms and commissioned various yards for their construction. Glamox’s framework contracts are with Petrofac, which will build six platforms, Seatrium, which will build three, and McDermott, which will build two.

The lighting will be delivered in phases starting at the end of 2025.

