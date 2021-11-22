Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System complete submarine power cables for wind farms

LS Cable & System and Jan De Nul Group announce the completion of the first lot of submarine power cables for TenneT’s offshore projects Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) in the Netherlands. Jan De Nul’s cable laying vessel Isaac Newton will load the 220 kV AC cables from LS Cable’s factory in Donghae, South Korea, and transport them to the project for installation in April 2022.

This first lot consists of the complete cables for Hollandse Kust (noord) (HKn) and the nearshore section for the Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) (HKwA). In total, this is more than 90 km of cables, weighing 7160 t and having very large cross sections resulting in an overall cable diameter of more than 25 cm.

Jan De Nul Group and LS Cable & System are jointly responsible for the design, supply, installation, protection and testing of the 210 km of submarine power cables for HKn and HKwA of TenneT.

Delivery of the HKn project is foreseen by the end of 2022. The HKwA project is planned to be finished by the end of 2023. Both windfarms have an installed capacity of 700 MW. This means they will generate together the amount of energy that is used yearly by approximately 1.4 million Dutch households.

Jeroen Devos, Project Manager at Jan De Nul Group: “The successful delivery of the first 90 km of cables is the first major milestone for our project. We look forward to installing these cables in 2Q22 by means of our custom-built tracked vertical injector Moonfish and our offshore installation vessels Isaac Newton and Adhémar de Saint-Venant.”

Myung Sun Kim, Project Manager at LS Cable & System: “We are delighted to announce that we successfully manufactured and tested the first 90 km of submarine cable for the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) wind farms. The manufacturing and testing is well ahead for the planned load-out onto Jan De Nul’s vessel Isaac Newton in the course of 1Q22. We are confident and looking forward to proceeding with this first load-out together with the Jan De Nul team.”

The cable laying vessel Isaac Newton will install the cables on the seabed. In the nearshore area, the in-house developed tracked vertical injector Moonfish will bury the cables up to 8 m below the seabed level. The burial offshore is taken care of by the trencher UTV1200, supported by the multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. Jan De Nul will also install multiple cable protection systems and rock berms at the cable crossings along the route.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of the submarine power cables. LS Cable is responsible for the design, manufacturing, termination and testing of the submarine power cables, as well as for the 10.5 km of land cables and approximately 1 km of platform cables. The land and platform cables were already successfully manufactured and transported to the project site earlier in 2021.