Keppel secures offshore substation contract

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd’s (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Ltd (Keppel FELS) has secured a contract from a renewable energy company for the construction of two offshore substations (OSS) worth approximately S$110 million.

Keppel O&M’s work scope comprises the engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning for the topside modules of two OSS. This excludes the OSS foundations, as well as certain electrical components to be furnished by the client. It is scheduled to be completed in 2024 to be deployed in an offshore wind farm.

Mr Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said, "We are pleased to secure this contract, which reflects Keppel O&M’s continuing pivot towards renewables and cleaner energy solutions. It is testament to Keppel O&M’s execution excellence, as well as our ability to deliver reliable, consistent, and quality solutions for the offshore wind industry.”

In line with Keppel’s Vision 2030 which puts sustainability at the core of the company’s strategy, Keppel O&M is strengthening its foothold across the value chain of offshore renewables. It recently completed two OSS for Taiwan’s Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms, and is currently building a HVDC converter station for offshore wind farms in the German sector of the North Sea as well as the first wind turbine installation vessel in the US.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.