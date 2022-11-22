Boralex commissions the first repowered wind farm in the French department of Somme

Boralex has announced the commissioning of the Bougainville Repowering wind farm in the French department of Somme (Hauts-de-France region). The repowering of the wind farm, which was first commissioned in 2005 and has been operated by Boralex since 2018, has increased production by more than 50% through the installation of six next-generation wind turbines, for an upgraded installed capacity of 18 MW.

Project statistics:

Commissioning date: 15 November 2022

Wind turbines: six Vestas V126

Total capacity before repowering: 12 MW

Total capacity after repowering: 18 MW

Equivalence in household energy needs met after repowering: 16 000+ households

Initially commissioned in 2005, the Bougainville wind farm is the industry’s first wind energy asset in the Somme department to have its equipment repowered. Its original six wind turbines have been replaced with the same number of new-generation turbines. The old turbines have a recyclability rate of over 90% and will find a new life on the European second-hand market. All the material recovered from the foundations (concrete and steel) has been sent to the appropriate recycling channels for reuse in the construction and public works sector. These commitments are in line with the environmental priorities outlined in Boralex’s corporate social responsibility strategy for the responsible use of resources.

“In the midst of the energy crisis, repowering wind farms makes sense. Given the positive environmental impact, the production gains from technological advancements, the extension of our engagement with territories accustomed to wind power and the rapid speed of deployment, wind farm repowering is a concrete response to the government’s stated aim of accelerating renewable energy production. This is further proof that renewable energies, which are competitive and protect the purchasing power of the French population, are the key to France’s energy challenge,” said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Boralex, Europe.

Wind farm repowering has a role to play in the French energy landscape

The multi-annual energy programme published by the French government in April 2020 calls for more than doubling the country’s installed wind power capacity to 34 GW by 2028 (19 GW installed as of 31 December 2021). According to Wind Observatory 2022, published by Capgemini Invent and France Energie Eolienne, wind farm repowering in France could result in an estimated capacity gain of more than 5 GW by 2030.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .