Community Offshore Wind awards Fugro offshore survey contract

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, has awarded Fugro an offshore survey contract to support site appraisal and concept design activities in the New York Bight.

Survey work will commence this year with the majority being executed in 2023, detailing geophysical and environmental conditions within the 510 km2 lease area. This accelerated project schedule will help Community Offshore Wind reduce the levellised cost of energy and realise the site’s offshore wind potential, which has an estimated capacity of 3 GW, enough to power 1.1 million US homes.

Operating from a local port, Fugro is dedicating two vessels to the project. Survey teams will utilise hull-mounted sensors to generate full-coverage surface and subsurface Geo-data over the lease area to a nominal depth of 15 m below the seafloor. While deeper subsurface Geo-data will still be required in targeted areas for foundation engineering, Fugro’s survey approach will enable Community Offshore Wind to commence a geotechnical programme ahead of standard development schedules. Survey geo-data and consultancy services for the project will be delivered through Fugro’s regional centre of expertise for offshore wind, located in Norfolk, Virginia.

Douglas Perkins, Community Offshore Wind’s President, stated: “We know just how important data collection in our lease area is to all local, fishing, maritime, environmental, and tribal stakeholders. As the leading offshore survey company, Fugro brings experience and an innovative approach to the US market to collect data critical to the optimisation of site layout and programme flexibility while minimising impacts to the natural environment. This collaboration is another step forward in designing a project with the best available science and incorporating feedback from a wide net of stakeholders.”

Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director Americas, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Community Offshore Wind on their landmark project to deliver clean, affordable energy to customers in the Northeast. Fugro is fully engaged in moving offshore wind forward in the US and this contract serves to strengthen our leading position in the market. Drawing on regional expertise and advanced technology, we will deliver on the trust shown to us, adding value to the development through efficient, high quality Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice.”

This award was already partly included in Fugro’s 12-month backlog as per September 2022.

