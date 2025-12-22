AFRY and Taaleri Energia extend owner’s engineering services

Taaleri Energia has selected AFRY to provide owner’s engineering (OE) services for the construction phase of the Smiltene wind farm in Latvia. The wind farm is expected to generate approximately 330 GWh of green electricity and estimated to decrease CO 2 emissions by 64 000 tpy of operation.

The Smiltene wind farm is located about 120 km northeast of Riga and will consist of 16 turbines, each with a capacity of 7 MW. The OE services for the project have been awarded to AFRY by Taaleri Energia, which is a renewable energy fund manager with one of the largest dedicated investment teams in Europe. Taaleri Energia develops, constructs, operates, and exits wind, solar, and battery energy storage assets that drive the global transition to clean energy.

The services will cover project management, design review, and construction supervision in all disciplines of wind farm construction, including health, safety, and environmental (HSE) aspects, substation, civil works, cabling, foundations, as well as turbine delivery.

“We are pleased to complete our first wind farm investment in Latvia, a country committed to increasing the share of renewables in its power generation mix. The Smiltene wind farm, when operational, will almost double Latvia’s installed onshore wind capacity from the current level. We very much value the professional support we have received from AFRY on Project Smiltene,” said Mika Väätäjä Senior EPC Manager at Taaleri Energia.

The wind farm marks a continuation to AFRY and Taaleri Energia’s collaboration that started with OE services in renewable energy projects in Finland which now expand to Latvia.

“We are proud to support Taaleri Energia with skilled teams across their markets. The Smiltene project marks a key milestone for Taaleri Energia and renewables in general in Latvia, highlighting our strong partnership,” added Jonathan Sistonen, VP and Head of Renewables & Energy Storage, Nordics, AFRY.

The wind farm is expected to be in operation in 1Q27. The project is jointly owned by Taaleri’s SolarWind III Fund and AEI, a fund managed by Lords LB Asset Management.

