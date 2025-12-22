DENZAI and Global Wind Service form strategic partnership

DENZAI E&C Corp. and Global Wind Service (GWS) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing services for the growing Japanese offshore wind energy market. This collaboration combines DENZAI's expertise in transport and crane and engineering with GWS's highly skilled wind turbine technicians, offering a comprehensive solution for offshore wind turbine pre-assembly, installation, and maintenance.

By joining forces, the partnership leverages both companies' strengths to provide seamless, efficient, and reliable services to support Japan's renewable energy goals. Together, DENZAI and GWS are committed to delivering comprehensive solutions and ex-ceptional value to clients. This partnership allows customers to access a wider range of services from a single, trusted supplier, simplifying their processes and enhancing efficiency.

“We view our collaboration & partnership with Global Wind Service, a company with a solid track record and advanced expertise, as highly meaningful. Through this partnership, by combining GWS’s global experience in installation and maintenance with DENZAI’s technical capabilities and project execution expertise in the heavy electrical and large scale infrastructure sectors cultivated both in Japan and internationally, we will contribute to the sound and sustainable development of Japan’s offshore wind market,” said Kohki Uemura, President & CEO, DENZAI.

“We are very pleased to partner with a respected company like DENZAI. Progress and great results in renewable energy depends on strong partnerships and shared expertise. By combining DENZAI's local knowledge & logistical capabilities with GWS's technical knowledge for offshore installation and service of wind turbine generators, we are able to offer an integrated package that delivers real value for offshore wind developers and OEM’s.

“This partnership is about working together to create solutions that enhance efficiency, provide excellent service to our customers, and to support Japan's renewable energy transitions,” added Michael Høj Olsen, CEO of Global Wind Service.

“DENZAI positions its collaboration with GWS, a company with world-leading experience and a high level of expertise, as a partnership of strong strategic significance.

“Through this partnership, DENZAI will combine GWS’s global know-how in offshore wind installation and maintenance, gained through projects around the world, with DENZAI’s advanced technical capabilities and proven project execution expertise in the heavy electrical and large scale infrastructure sectors, developed both in Japan and internationally.

“Together, the two companies will deliver services to the Japanese market that meet international standards in quality, safety, and productivity.

“By leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations, DENZAI and GWS aim to contribute to the sound and sustainable growth of Japan’s offshore wind market and to accelerate the practical implementation of renewable energy,” concluded Masahiro Yoshida, Director, Executive Vice President, CSO & CWO, DENZAI.

