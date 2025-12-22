Gennaker offshore wind farm obtains construction and operations permit

Skyborn Renewables’ permit application for its 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea and with a commissioning target date of 2027, has been approved by the State Office for Agriculture and Environment in Stralsund, Western Pomerania.

The permit is handed-over to Skyborn by the Ministry of Climate Protection, Agriculture, and Environment Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Rostock. This achievement enables Skyborn to proceed to an anticipated final investment decision (FID) in summer 2026, with construction planned to take place over a period of two years and commissioning in 2028.

Once operational, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will add up to 976.5 MW to Germany’s total renewable energy capacity and generate annually green electricity of 4 TWh, equal to the annual consumption of approximately 1 million households.

Minister Dr. Backhaus, commented: “We are delighted to present Skyborn with the approval from the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for the Gennaker offshore wind farm. The approval includes the highest environmental standards and ensures that the project will be constructed and operated in an environmentally friendly manner. The location in the priority area for offshore wind is particularly well suited for the planned use. The project is a flagship project for the German Baltic Sea and the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.”

Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO, added: “Skyborn’s ambition and intention is clear. To deliver and operate high-quality projects in stable, viable markets based on existing, reliable technology. Gennaker is a good example of how green electricity from offshore wind, with its high availability, can further strengthen the security and diversity of our energy mix. With its decisions, the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is demonstrating its intention to establish itself as an excellent investment location, both nationally and internationally.”

Lars Muck, Project Director, concluded: “With permission now granted, we are in an excellent position to move through FID and into the construction phase of what is set to be one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms, supporting long-term local employment and a building a more secure, more sustainable energy supply. We are excited about the progress we have made so far, and look forward to the next important stages of this major project.”

The issued permit allows for the construction and operation of 63 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of the state-of-the-art 15 MW class, an amendment to the previous plan for a larger number of smaller WTGs (approved in 2019 and 2024). The new permit also foresees an increase of the maximum capacity (including power boost) from 927 MW to 976.5 MW, without any change in the total footprint of the offshore wind farm.

Located approximately 15 km north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial permit for the Gennaker offshore wind farm site in May 2019 and retains exclusive rights for the site development.

