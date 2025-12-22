Jones Bros appointed to help deliver Clashindarroch II wind farm

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been contracted by Vattenfall to carry out key activity at the 14-turbine wind farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which is expected to produce enough electricity to meet the equivalent demand of more than 61 000 households.

As part of a package in excess of £30 million, the Ruthin-headquartered company will upgrade 15 km of existing and 8 km of new access tracks, construct 14 710 m3 turbine foundations and associated crane hardstanding, and undertake cabling work to connect the site to Cairnford substation.

Contracts Manager, David Nicolson, who will oversee a team of 120, including apprentices and trainees, commented: “We are thrilled to have been appointed to work on Clashindarroch II wind farm. We have a vast amount of experience working on wind farms, especially in Scotland, and this presents another fantastic opportunity for our highly skilled team to showcase their talents. It’s also fantastic to continue our relationship with Vattenfall after delivering Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in South Wales.”

Main construction work is expected to start on site in spring 2026, with the first power generation earmarked for summer 2027.

Jones Bros and Vattenfall have worked together to provide an in-depth social value commitment plan, which factors in jobs, skills and workforce development, the supply chain, and community.

A minimum of two new apprentice opportunities will be created and one paid work placement to a local college or university engineering undergraduate is on offer.

Residents within a 50-mile radius who meet the minimum role requirements will also be guaranteed a job interview, with all openings advertised online.

All team members will receive project-based, on-site, vocational qualifications and training as required, including continuous Clashindarroch II wind farm-focused health and safety instruction.

Nicolson added: “As with all our projects, we will be looking to utilise the local supply chain wherever possible and be a positive influence in the community. That starts with meeting local firms at the Vattenfall-hosted event in Huntly in January 2026. We are committed to engaging with the public through careers events, our public liaison officer and school and college programmes focusing on STEM and our Build a Bridge Challenge. We will also support local groups and charities.”

Stuart Matthews, Vattenfall’s Senior Project Manager for Clashindarroch II wind farm, concluded: “We’re delighted to award the contract for balance of plant works at Clashindarroch II to Jones Bros. This milestone is about more than delivering infrastructure – it’s about creating lasting value for the region. Together, we’ve developed a comprehensive social value plan that prioritises local jobs, skills development, and supply chain opportunities. We’re committed to making sure this wind farm brings lasting benefits to local communities and the economy, now and for future generations.”

