Cadeler awards Semco Maritime vessel modifications contract

Cadeler has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for vessel modifications as part of the upgrade of main crane capacity on Cadeler’s two O-class wind farm installation vessels (WFIV), Wind Orca and Wind Osprey. Semco Maritime has previously fitted new and extended crane booms on these two WFIV.

The scope of work comprises planning and supplier coordination, as well as fabrication and installation of a new boom rest, reinforcement of the crane pedestal, and various electrical and mechanical upgrades during the installation of new improved cranes supplied by GustoMSC.

Fabrication of an estimated 300 t of steel structures will be initiated in early 2023, with planned installation on both vessels in the Port of Rotterdam from late 2023 over a five month period.

“We are thrilled that Cadeler has awarded us this important assignment, and we look forward to continuing the great cooperation, which we have enjoyed on several projects in recent years. We will leverage our in-house capabilities across disciplines in the fabrication process and subsequent installation to ensure a safe and efficient upgrade of the two vessels,” said Senior Proposal Manager, Rig & Offshore Marine, Semco Maritime, Peter Rygaard Nielsen.

