Acteon awarded O&M contract by Siemens Gamesa for Butendiek wind farm

UTEC, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has been awarded a three-year contract by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to provide subsea balance of plant operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the Butendiek offshore wind farm. Led by UTEC, the work will be supported with services from Acteon brands Clarus, Deepwater, and Seatronics.

Under the contract, Acteon will perform annual subsea foundation remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) inspections, array cable and foundation seabed survey, and corrosion protection survey covering the wind turbine generators (WTG) and the offshore substation (OSS). UTEC will perform a multibeam echosounder (MBES) seabed survey of the array cables and OSS/WTG scour protection while Deepwater's POLATRAK® Drop Cell - DC IITM equipment will be used for the corrosion protection survey.

Located approximately 32 km west of the island of Sylt in the German sector of the North Sea, the Butendiek wind farm is owned by OWP Butendiek GmbH & Co. KG and comprises 80 SWT-3.6-120 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa, with a rated power of 3.6 MW, resulting in a total capacity of 288 MW. Butendiek has been fully operational since 2015.

Tim Eyles, Vice President, Acteon, said: “Following the success of subsea surveys and inspections for the Coastal Virginia offshore wind pilot project, Acteon is proud to be working with Siemens Gamesa again. This partnership will ensure that the asset owner experiences safe optimised inspection scheduling and more efficient resource utilisation.”

