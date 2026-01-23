Final turbine installed at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms

The installation of the last wind turbine at the 920?MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan has been completed, marking the conclusion of the wind turbine build-out and a landmark milestone for the offshore wind industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Located 35 – 60 km off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan, Greater Chang-hua?2b and 4 comprises 66 state-of-the-art 14?MW SG 14-236 wind turbines. Offshore construction of the project began in February 2025, with wind turbine installation commencing in April 2025, executed by wind turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa using Cadeler’s newly built installation vessel, Wind Maker.

Since achieving first power in July 2025, the project has been delivering renewable energy to the national grid.

Per Mejnert Kristensen, CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, said: “With all wind turbines now installed, we’ve achieved an important milestone in Taiwan’s offshore wind expansion and Ørsted’s 8.1?GW historically large construction pipeline.”

Jayaram Naidu, Managing Director of Greater Changhua offshore wind farms at Ørsted, added: “Completing the offshore wind turbine installation for a 920?MW project within a single installation season is a significant achievement, particularly given the short weather window and challenging sea conditions in the Taiwan Strait. It reflects our disciplined execution, rigorous risk management, and close coordination across marine operations, logistics, and installation planning, all underpinned by a strong safety culture.”

Safety performance is embedded into all phases in the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms, from contractor selection over vessel mobilisation to offshore operations. Since the start of the wind turbine installation campaign, a total of approximately 131 576 working hours offshore with zero lost-time injuries has been achieved.

The focus now for the project is to efficiently continue the commissioning of the wind turbines, the electrical system testing, and the finalisation of offshore cable works. Full commercial operation of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 is expected in 3Q26.

