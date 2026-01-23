Q ENERGY France signs MoUs to advance offshore wind development in Nova Scotia

Building on its recent entry into the pre-qualification process for offshore wind seabed licences in Nova Scotia, Q ENERGY France has announced two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) and The PIER.

The partnerships will focus on areas critical to the success of offshore wind projects, including workforce development, applied research, and sector-wide collaboration. Together, these initiatives support Nova Scotia’s offshore wind ambitions and aim to ensure that Nova Scotia’s offshore wind industry delivers growth, local benefits, and global best practices.

“To deliver on offshore wind’s promise, it’s essential to work hand in hand with educational, research, and industry partners right here in Nova Scotia,” said Junu Lee, CEO, Q ENERGY France. “Our MoUs with NSCC and The PIER underline our intention to establish strong partnerships with the aim of maximising innovation and delivering projects that generate value for the region in multiple ways.”

Q ENERGY and NSCC will collaborate on workforce training for marine operations and offshore wind maintenance, as well as applied research through SEATAC, and sector convening with Marine Renewables Canada.

“NSCC is proud to collaborate with Q?ENERGY as Nova Scotia advances its emerging offshore wind sector. Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring our province is ready for the opportunities ahead, both in developing the skilled workforce required and in applying innovative research to support the responsible growth of this industry,” said Don Bureaux, President of the NSCC: “By bringing together Q ENERGY’s global expertise and NSCC’s strengths in applied research, training, and sector collaboration, we are helping to build the foundation for a clean energy future that benefits communities across Nova Scotia.”

Q ENERGY and The PIER will collaborate on innovation initiatives, supply chain readiness, and digital solutions for transparency and collaboration.

“Supply chain innovation is critical for success. As Canada’s first living lab dedicated to transportation, supply chains and logistics, The PIER brings together innovators, end-users, academic partners and supporting partners and suppliers in a real port context to co-create, test and deploy practical solutions,” added Mike Davie, Vice President of Operations, Sustainability, and Technology at the Halifax Port Authority. “We look forward to working with our innovators and partners as we tap our experienced and globally-connected network to support this exciting step in Nova Scotia’s offshore wind energy development.”

These agreements follow Q ENERGY France’s announcement to participate in Nova Scotia’s pre-qualification phase for offshore wind seabed licences together with its sister company Hanwha Ocean, as well as Hanwha Group’s broader engagement in Canada, including its shortlisted bid for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), reflecting Hanwha’s commitment to long-term investment across strategic sectors.

