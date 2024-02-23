BOEM gives green light to Equinor’s Empire Wind

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced its approval of Equinor’s Empire Wind project. This decision was in support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.

“We are proud to announce BOEM’s final approval of the Empire Wind offshore wind project," said Director Elizabeth Klein. "This project represents a major milestone in our efforts to expand clean energy production and combat climate change. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to advancing offshore wind projects like Empire Wind to create jobs, drive economic growth, and cut harmful climate pollution."

The approved plan includes construction and operation of two offshore wind facilities, known as Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2. The lease area is located about 12 nautical miles (nm) south of Long Island, New York, and about 16.9 nm east of Long Branch, New Jersey. Together these projects would have a total capacity of 2076 MW of clean, renewable energy that BOEM estimates could power more than 700 000 homes each year.

