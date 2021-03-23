DNV named Owner’s Engineer for Taiwan Power Company’s offshore wind farm

DNV has won a US$17.7 million contract to help Taiwan Power Company develop the 300 MW Changhua II offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has signed a US$17.7 million (NOK 150 million) contract to be the Owner’s Engineer for Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (Changhua Phase II) in Taiwan. It is the largest offshore wind farm being developed solely by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

The work scope lasting into the 2H2025 will see DNV’s international and local experts support project engineering reviews and marine co-ordination during wind farm construction. The scope over the project life cycle right through to commissioning includes design review, fabrication assurance, and construction assurance. Detailed design of the 31-turbine project is due this year, with the wind farm scheduled to be online by autumn 2025.

DNV will work in close partnership with Taiwan-based engineering consultancy GIBSIN Engineers Ltd. (GIBSIN), sharing best practice and knowledge.

“Our journey with DNV began several years ago. Drawing on both organisations’ rich culture and technical expertise, we are set up to contribute to the growth of Taiwan’s clean and green future,” said Tsao-Hua Hsu, Vice President for Renewables at Taipower. “This is a true testimony to the partnership of two organisations sharing the same objectives for this market. Taipower and DNV are fully committed to the Taiwan government’s efforts to promote localisation and build local capabilities.”

Expressing DNV’s delight at playing a role in supporting the largest Taipower-owned offshore wind farm in Taiwan, Brice Le Gallo, Regional Director for APAC, Energy Systems at DNV, said, “This win is a great example of why we decided to merge the expertise of DNV’s energy and oil and gas organisations. It makes us uniquely positioned to support both offshore project engineering activities and marine co-ordination work, thereby ensuring smooth project implementation. Our broad expertise helped secure what is the largest-ever offshore engineering project for the power and renewables side of DNV.”

Strengthening the local Taiwan offshore wind sector

DNV is assisting several local Taiwan firms, including GIBSIN, to be ready to benefit from renewables expansion. This support includes providing know-how on state-of-the-art construction, gained from DNV’s work with energy systems customers globally.

Taiwan is set to become Asia Pacific’s second largest offshore wind market behind Mainland China. Taiwan aims to generate 20% of its electricity from renewables by 2025. By then, 5.7 GW of installed capacity is scheduled to be available from offshore wind farms including, among others, Changhua Phase II and TPC’s earlier 109.2 MW Changhua Phase I. The government wants another 10 GW of offshore wind installed between 2026 and 2036.

Minghui Zhang, Head of Section Taiwan for Renewables Advisory at DNV said: “We are committed to help local developers in Taiwan and elsewhere assess the risks and to assist local stakeholders to achieve their renewable energy goals. In our experience, partnering with local companies can eliminate some uncertainties in local business environments.”

For example, DNV is supporting industry efforts globally to reduce from seven to five years – and eventually less – the time taken to construct large offshore wind farms. “Lessons from building and installing offshore wind farms globally, and from developing ports and infrastructure for seamless execution, can help to streamline such projects. This will be useful in spearheading the regional offshore wind markets development – such as in Japan, Korea, and Vietnam – which DNV’s team are already supporting,” Zhang concluded.

