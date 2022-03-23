Ailes Marines continue Saint-Brieuc wind farm construction

Ailes Marines have announced the resumption of construction work on the wind farm in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, France. The Van Oord vessel Aeolus, which is responsible for installing the piles and foundations of the wind turbines, will be working in the area without interruption in 2022 and 2023. The wind farm will be delivered at the end of 2023.

Three phases of work between 2022 and the end of 2023

From March 2022 to 2023, Van Oord society will continue to install the anchor piles for the jackets (3 piles per foundation).

In 2022, Van Oord will also install the first foundations, the components of which are being produced by Navantia-Windar on the Brest polder. 24 foundations are already assembled and stored at the company’s site in Fene, Spain, and 21 foundations are currently being assembled. The first foundations will arrive in the park area at the beginning of 2H22.

During the spring, Saipem will transport and install the electrical substation on site.

At the same time, Prysmian will begin the installation and burying of the 90 km of three-core submarine cables between the wind turbines.

All of these work phases will mobilise more than 20 vessels on site at peak activity.

