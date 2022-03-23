Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream Renewable Power complete offshore wind transaction

With reference to the stock exchange notice on 12 August 2021, Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream Renewable Power (Mainstream) have closed the transaction which will see the company take an initial 50% ownership stake in Progression Energy’s 800 MW floating offshore wind project in Japan. The project is a well-formed early-stage development opportunity, and the site has been identified as ideal for floating wind.

With the successful closing of the transaction, the parties will now collectively continue to mature the project. As a consortium, the three companies bring together highly complementary capabilities and experience. Aker Offshore Wind, as a part of the Aker group of companies, is able to leverage decades of offshore and floating expertise, whilst Mainstream brings a global leadership position in offshore wind development. Progression Energy has a successful track record in recognising markets with strong fundamentals early and positioning itself for success. Progression Energy has a team established in Japan with experience in engaging stakeholders such as fishing unions and securing permits for its multiple projects.

“We are pleased to join the floating wind ambition in Japan. As an early pioneer in floating wind power, Japan is now positioned to benefit from our access to Principle Power’s field-proven WindFloatR floating offshore technology and our ability to accelerate its deployment at scale with the local partners through industrialisation,” said Philippe Kavafyan, CEO of Aker Offshore Wind.

“We are delighted to partner with Aker Offshore Wind and Progression Energy to expand our growing offshore wind footprint in the APAC region, where we believe we will significantly contribute to the growth of the emerging Japanese offshore wind sector. This will support the wider decarbonisation of the economy and positively contribute to the country accelerating its net zero ambitions,” said Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream.

“In 2015, Progression Energy recognised that floating offshore wind would become a major segment of the offshore wind industry. Since that time, Progression Energy has originated floating projects in four markets globally. Japan has set a goal of zero emissions by 2050, with a strong focus on offshore wind. We are excited to bring Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream Renewable Power on board and believe the three companies working in partnership bring a unique set of strengths that will be vital in helping us advance our project to FID,” said Chris Swartley, CEO of Progression Energy.

Japan aims to expand offshore wind energy capacity to 10 GW by 2030 and 30 - 45 GW by 2040, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI). Project areas for offshore floating wind will be put to auction for interested companies to submit their proposals.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.