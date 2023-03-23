Green Giraffe acts as financial advisor to 7 Seas Wind Power and NiceTechnology

Green Giraffe was mandated to act as sole financial advisor to leading Italian offshore wind developers 7 Seas Wind Power and NiceTechnology (NT). The company supported its clients in raising development equity that will support the further development of three floating offshore wind farms in Italy.

The consortium of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) and GreenIT (the Italian renewable energy joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and CDP Equity (CDP Group)) will be partnering with 7 Seas and NT to build out the pipeline in Italy.

The plants will be located on average roughly 30 km off from the coast and have an overall capacity of approximately 2 GW. One project of up to 540 MW will be located in Latium, off the coast of Civitavecchia, and the other two with capacity of around 500 MW and 1000 MW each will be located off the coast of Olbia (Sardinia). Combined, the three projects are expected to produce around 5 TWh/y of power with commercial operation expected between 2028 – 2031 once the authorisation process and construction phase are complete.

