Deutsche Windtechnik (DWT), a global independent offshore wind farm operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider, has been awarded O&M contracts for the offshore substation of the Greater Changhua 4 offshore wind farm and the onshore substations of the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. Under these contracts, DWT will collaborate with Ørsted’s local operations and maintenance team in Taiwan to support substation services, including scheduled and corrective maintenance, reinforcing its growing footprint in Taiwan’s offshore wind O&M market.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are part of Ørsted’s large scale offshore wind portfolio in the Taiwan Strait, located approximately 35 – 60 km off the coast of Changhua County.

DWT’s first dedicated offshore substation O&M engagement in Taiwan Enabled by DWT Taiwan’s fully localised O&M capabilities – covering engineering, procurement, and execution – these awards signal the company’s readiness to deliver one-stop offshore substation O&M services in Taiwan.

DWT Taiwan will work hand in hand with Ørsted’s local operations and maintenance team in Taiwan to ensure the reliable operation of offshore substation for the Greater Changhua 4 offshore wind farm and the onshore substations for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. DWT brings its several years of experience delivering a full-scope O&M service package for offshore wind farms in Taiwan, supporting enhanced asset reliability, effective operational risk management, and long-term performance stability.

DWT’s continued participation in multiple Taiwanese offshore wind projects contributes to the development of a robust local O&M ecosystem by strengthening local capabilities, standardising operational processes, and supporting supply chain maturity.

As an independent service provider (ISP), DWT’s involvement reflects a broader industry shift toward ISP-led O&M models. ISPs are not tied to a single proprietary system, enabling customised, flexible solutions tailored to each project’s technical, commercial, and operational requirements. Asset owners are increasingly seeking greater operational transparency, flexibility, and long-term cost optimisation. Echoing this trend, ISP’s independence allows for faster decision-making, competitive cost structures, and effective integration of multi-vendor assets across wind farms.

“DWT views Taiwan not merely as an investment location, but as a strategic harbour for the Asia-Pacific offshore wind market,” said Hao-Wei Chiu, Country Manager of DWT Taiwan. “When offshore wind development in the region was still at an early stage, DWT made a deliberate decision to establish Taiwan as a strong regional headquarters.”

With the addition of offshore and onshore substation O&M services to its growing portfolio, DWT Taiwan continues to enhance its integrated O&M capabilities. Leveraging its extensive operational experience in Taiwan, DWT is well positioned to translate local execution knowledge and technical expertise into high-quality service delivery for clients across the Asia-Pacific region in the years ahead.

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