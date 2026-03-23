PNE Group sells wind farm project in Poland to global player in energy transition

The PNE Group has recorded another sale in Poland.

The Polish subsidiary, PNE Polska, is selling a wind farm project in the southwest of Poland to a global player in the energy transition.

The Legnica wind farm will consist of 10 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 72 MW. PNE Polska will further develop the project to the ready-to-build stage. Ready-to-build status is scheduled for 2029, with commissioning planned for 2030.

Holger Gallas, CEO of PNE Polska, commented: “We are pleased that we are already able to sell our second project this year to a major energy utility. This once again underscores the quality of our development work. Our projects are highly valued by international partners, which clearly reflects the strong market confidence in our expertise and reliability.”

Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG, added: “This project once again highlights the strategic direction of the PNE Group. The Polish market is of great importance to us and is one of our core markets. The dynamic growth of renewable energies in Poland offers diverse opportunities for the PNE Group and further strengthens our international presence.”

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