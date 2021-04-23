Tekmar Energy awarded contract for Gode Wind 3 project

Tekmar Energy Limited (Tekmar Energy), a Tekmar Group company, has announced a contract award from cable manufacturer, ZTT, to supply its Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Gode Wind 3 high-voltage grid connection project.

The 16 km long submarine cable is scheduled for installation in 2023 and will connect the 242 MW Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm to TenneT’s extra high-voltage grid via the DolWin Kappa HVDC converter station, and the associated DolWin 6 grid connection in Germany.

Tekmar Energy’s CPS and bespoke Bellmouths will be installed to protect the cable as it transitions from the seabed through the dynamic zone between the Gode Wind 3 Offshore Substation and the DolWin Kappa Platform. The products will be delivered in 2022 and 2023 from Tekmar Energy’s Newton Aycliffe manufacturing facility in the North East of England.

Russell Edmondson, Managing Director at Tekmar Energy, said “we are delighted to have once again been chosen by ZTT to protect critical subsea infrastructure in Europe”.

