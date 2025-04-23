EEW Group completes initial loadouts for Thor offshore wind project

EEW SPC has delivered the first monopiles for the Thor offshore wind project.

In March 2025, the first of 12 shipments for the Thor project was completed at the port of Rostock. In the meantime, 15 of the total 36 monopiles that EEW SPC is producing for the project were collected. The remaining shipments are expected to take place by July 2025.

These monopiles measure an average of 82 m in length and weigh 1300 t each.

A notable aspect of these monopiles is their installation method, which eliminates the need for transition pieces. This ‘TP-less design’ allows the wind turbine tower to be mounted directly onto the monopile.

The Thor wind farm is located approximately 22 km off the west coast of Jutland and will have a capacity of around 1.1 GW when it becomes fully operational in 2027. Once completed, it will provide green electricity to over 1 million Danish households. RWE is constructing what will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.