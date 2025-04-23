North Star, a fast-growing service operation vessel (SOV) operator in Europe’s offshore wind sector, has become the first organisation in the world to have ships achieve Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification, in line with mandatory International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards implemented for all newbuilds from 1 July 2024.

The organisation’s new commissioning SOVs (CSOV), Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, have set a new industry benchmark for cyber protection at sea. This certification strengthens their ability to withstand cyberattacks, continue operating under threat, and recover quickly from incidents, ensuring the protection of personnel and onboard systems, while maintaining critical offshore operations.

These CSOVs are the first in the world to be formally approved by Lloyd’s Register to the LR Rules implementing IACS standards UR E26 (Cyber Resilience of Ships) and UR E27 (Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment). Of the VARD 4 22, designed and built at Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, they represent North Star’s first CSOV additions to its growing renewables fleet in its ambition to add 40 SOVs by 2040.

Gitte Gard Talmo, North Star CEO, responded: “Being the first to certify our new-builds under these new IACS standards demonstrates our commitment to safe, smart, and sustainable offshore operations. Working in partnership with VARD and Lloyd’s Register has been instrumental to this process and I am proud of North Star’s IT and special project team’s drive to advance our CSOVs’ cyber resilience, positioning us ahead as the sector evolves.”

A fully integrated shipbuilder and vessel operator, North Star has made a substantial investment in the advanced automation and digital solutions utilised across its renewables fleet for monitoring performance and ensuring safe vessel operations. As part of the cyber resilience certification process, all mission-critical systems were rigorously assessed on the CSOVs against Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification criteria. This included technologies such as dynamic positioning software and the complex control systems connected to the Voith Schneider propulsion units, all designed to support operational safety and enhance crew wellbeing.

The vessels also feature Starlink communications systems to improve onboard connectivity. With this cyber resilience accreditation, North Star’s people and assets are better protected from cyber threats without impacting ongoing operations in field.

James Bradford, North Star Chief Technology Officer, commented: “Cyber resilience is no longer optional – it is essential. That is why our new-builds are equipped to withstand, recover from, and adapt to cyber incidents. This means our clients can rely on an uninterrupted, secure service and consistent performance, ensuring their operations and maintenance projects remain on schedule and protected from cyber threats. Our IT and special projects team worked to align with IACS standards, UR E26 and UR E27, across every layer of our CSOVs’ onboard and connected software systems to ensure they are inherently secure, class-compliant, and resilient against cyber threats.”

Duncan Duffy, Global Head of Digitalisation, Technical Directorate, Lloyd’s Register, concluded: “The significant implementation of Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience descriptive note is the culmination of a high level of collaboration between North Star, VARD, and Lloyd’s Register. VARD and North Star were clear on their cyber resilience aims long before the IACS UR E26 and UR E27 were formalised and it has been constructive working with them through the design and implementation of these rules on their complex and market-leading vessels.”

Grampian Kestrel is bound for EnBW in May 2025 to commence front-running operations at Germany’s He Dreiht wind farm. Grampian Eagle is also preparing for a contract in July 2025. These vessels now give North Star a competitive edge with operationally available ships that meet the most up-to-date classification requirements for cyber-secure operations.

