Offshore Solutions Group signs initial agreement for floating offshore wind project

Offshore Solutions Group (OSG), a UK-based developer focused on the floating offshore wind sector, has signed a two-year exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for areas of seabed in the Moray Firth, the proposed location of its floating offshore wind park, FLOW-Park.

Developed by OSG and recognised as a global industry first, the Moray FLOW-Park aims to provide temporary safe anchorage (wet storage) for floating offshore wind assets – namely the foundation base units – thus optimising risk management and logistics during assembly, wind turbine generation integration, and deployment process. An early proponent of the benefits of FLOW-Park to Scotland’s floating offshore wind sector, Scottish Enterprise has provided grant support to OSG and guidance on public and private sector funding opportunities.

Scotland is a global leader in offshore wind and the ports in and around the Moray Firth are expected to be key in delivering large scale floating offshore wind projects. The Moray FLOW-Park leverages the OSG team’s expertise in designing and delivering offshore mooring of large assets, together with structuring and investing in renewable energy infrastructure.

Future FLOW-Park strategy will be informed by OSG’s shortlist of potential locations, the outcome of a three-year comprehensive survey of the UK coastline and detailed assessment of over 200 potential locations.

Shane Woodroffe, OSG Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Our agreement with Crown Estate Scotland allows us to conduct some initial surveys of our proposed sites and engage further with local stakeholders and communities around our plans. The Moray FLOW-Park is set to leverage and enhance Scotland’s existing port infrastructure to deliver its floating offshore wind ambitions.”

Suzanne Sosna, Director for Energy Transition, Scottish Enterprise, added: “Our vision is for Scotland to be viewed as a global centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness, and quality. The plans for the Moray FLOW-Park align with that vision and will provide critical infrastructure that supports the effective build out of offshore wind delivery in Scotland. This agreement is tangible evidence of the actions being taken to lead the world in this sector.”

