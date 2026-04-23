Downing develops one of Finland’s first co-located wind and energy storage projects

Downing, an investment manager, is developing one of Finland’s first co-located wind and energy storage projects, positioning the firm as a leader in Nordic hybrid solutions.

The development showcases the full capabilities of the Downing Energy & Infrastructure team, from identifying the spare grid capacity opportunity at the Konttisuo wind farm to managing the delivery of the new 20 MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project is being developed at the site of the approximately 30 MW Konttisuo onshore wind farm, which Downing acquired in 2022 as its first investment in Finland, located in the Southern Ostrobothnia region.

This co-location project builds on Downing’s commitment to identifying and implementing innovative investment strategies for core renewable generation technologies.

The project is an example of multiple in-house teams at Downing working together to enable the wind farm and BESS to operate in compliance with grid operator requirements.

The Finnish project adds to Downing’s development pipeline of more than 9 GW across the UK and Europe and spans multiple technologies. It also supports its strategy of technological diversification and portfolio-level value creation.

Henrik Dahlström, Senior Investment Director at Downing, commented: “Developing one of the first co-located energy and storage development in Finland firmly positions Downing as a leader in Nordic hybrid solutions. It has been delivered through an innovative approach to investment and operational improvement, encouraging co-location in places that have not typically been seen before. This results in better grid security and improved asset performance.”

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