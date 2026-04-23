Fred. Olsen Seawind assumes 100% ownership of Muir Mhòr

Fred. Olsen Seawind Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonheur ASA, and Vattenfall have agreed that Fred. Olsen Seawind will assume 100% ownership of the incorporated Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind project by taking over Vattenfall’s current 50% ownership.

The transaction is subject to receiving regulatory approvals.

Muir Mhòr was awarded seabed rights in 2022 as part of the ScotWind leasing round and is one of the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects. It is located off the Aberdeenshire coast, approximately 63 km from Peterhead. The project is targeting an early allocation round and is on track to start generating clean, renewable power in the early 2030s.

Maren S. Lundby, Chief Executive of Fred. Olsen Seawind, commented: “Fred. Olsen Seawind is excited about taking full ownership of Muir Mhòr and continuing to drive the project through its next milestones. We have built an excellent team and are working together with the Scottish Government and National Energy System Operator (NESO) to secure our offshore consent and accelerated grid date.”

Lundby added: “Fred. Olsen-related companies have a long, proud history in Scotland from 1902 in shipping, manufacturing, forestry, offshore oil and gas, hydropower, and, in the last 30 years, also renewable wind power and renewable consultancy. Floating offshore wind has the potential to kickstart a new global industry and, as part of Bonheur ASA, Fred. Olsen Seawind will leverage the related companies’ expertise to complete the development process and advance towards construction and generation. As part of that process, we see great opportunities in engaging with new stakeholders, supply chain organisations, and sector partners. I want to thank Vattenfall for their collaborative approach and support. Fred. Olsen Seawind remains focused on responsible development, stakeholder collaboration, and delivering long-term value.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!