OX2 hands over Åndberg wind farm in Sweden

OX2 hands over the Åndberg wind farm in Sweden to the private investment house Ardian. With 53 wind turbines and a total capacity of 286 MW, Åndberg is OX2’s second largest wind farm commissioned in Sweden.

In 2018, OX2 acquired and started to develop the Åndberg wind farm in the region of Härjedalen in Sweden. In 2019, the project was sold to Ardian, and as part of the agreement, OX2 signed a contract to construct the wind farm under an EPC agreement.

The wind farm’s annual energy production is 800 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of more than 160 000 households (5000 kWh/household).

“We are happy to hand over the Åndberg wind farm to Ardian today. I want to extend a special thank you for the efforts made by the extended project team to deliver the wind farm during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2 AB.

OX2 will remain responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm.

OX2 currently has 1352 MW of new wind power capacity under construction and a total of 3.2 GW wind farms in technical and commercial management.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.