Qair and Plenitude launch consortium to compete in France’s AO9 Tender

Independent renewable energy company, Qair, and Italian energy company, Plenitude, have announced the formation of Eolbleu, a consortium to respond to France’s Offshore Wind Tender No. 9 (AO9). This tender includes the development of four offshore wind farms, marking a significant step toward accelerating the country’s energy transition.

Qair has been pre-qualified to compete for the development of four major floating or fixed-bottom offshore wind projects across key maritime regions:

450 – 550 MW floating wind project off the coast of Occitanie.

450 – 550 MW floating wind project off the coast of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA).

400 – 550 MW floating wind project south of Brittany.

1000 – 1250 MW floating or fixed project off the coast of Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

This new call for tenders is a further milestone in the ongoing expansion of renewable energy in France. At the start of 2025, the total capacity allocated via offshore wind tenders in France amounts to around 5.34 GW. With the inclusion of the AO9 and AO10 tenders, it is estimated that this figure could rise to 15.34 GW by 2026, bringing France closer to its target of 18 GW of offshore wind in operation by 2035, and 45 GW by 2050.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.