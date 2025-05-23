VSB Group brings Racibórz wind farm online

Another wind farm from VSB Poland is now online. In the Silesian municipality of Pietrowice Wielkie, the Racibórz wind farm has recently been reliably producing green energy with a total capacity of 41.6 MW.

The new wind farm will immediately save around 44 000 tpy of harmful carbon dioxide emissions and supply approximately 36 000 households in the southern Polish Silesia region with cleanly produced electricity. This is ensured by 13 tur-bines of the Nordex N117 type at the Racibórz wind farm, each with an installed capacity of 3.2 MW.

In addition to solely wind or photovoltaic farms, the VSB Group is increasingly focusing on hybrid projects in the Polish market that combine wind, photovoltaics (PV), and battery storage. This integration increases grid stability and maximises the yield from renewable energies.

Hubert Kowalski, Managing Director of VSB Poland, commented: “Our current wind and PV projects demonstrate the great potential of the Polish market. We are accelerating this growth path with hybrid solutions from both worlds and through the integration of battery storage solutions. This increases supply security and im-proves the flexibility of the energy system.”

"With the commissioning of the Racibórz wind farm, we are sending a strong signal for a climate-friendly energy future in Poland and underline our role as an innovation leader in the field of renewable energies,” concluded Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group.

