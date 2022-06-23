Nordex Group receives order from OX2 for Polish wind farm

The Swedish wind farm developer OX2 has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply of 11 N149/5.X turbines for Wysoka wind farm in Poland. The order also includes a premium service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.

The 63 MW Wysoka wind farm will be built approximately 125 km to the south-east of Koszalin in the north-west of Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N149/5.X turbines on tubular steels towers with hub heights of 125 m.

Installation of the turbines is due to begin mid-2023 with commissioning following in 2024. OX2 will then take over technical and operational management of the wind farm for the owner, the Ingka Group.

Wysoka is the first order from Poland for N149/5.X turbines. With a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW, they are the most powerful wind turbine generators to be used in Poland to date.

