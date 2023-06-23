EDF Renewables UK to explore potential for renewables project in Scottish Borders

EDF Renewables UK is exploring the potential for a renewable energy development across two areas of commercial forestry within the Scottish Borders.

The potential 400 MW onshore wind farm, within Wauchope Forest and Newcastleton Forest, could power up to 231 000 homes and deliver hundreds of thousands of pounds in community benefit funding to nearby communities.

A scoping report for the proposed Liddesdale wind farm, which could consist of up to 80 wind turbines, a battery energy storage system and solar onsite, is being submitted this week to Scottish Borders Council by EDF Renewables UK. The report details the approach to the specific environmental considerations for a wind farm on the site and outlines how close and collaborative engagement with the local community will take place.

Whilst the project is in the very initial stages of development, the experienced project team are beginning early engagement with local residents, community councils, local groups and elected representatives about how this sustainable development project could boost the local economy and actively contribute towards Scotland’s renewable energy aspirations.

Andrew Bennett, Development Project Manager at EDF Renewables UK, said: “The plans for the proposed Liddesdale wind farm are at an early stage and there is still a large amount of information to gather before a detailed proposal can be finalised. The submission of the scoping report to Scottish Borders Council is an important initial milestone for the project – allowing us to begin robust and detailed conversations with the local community on our proposal.

“Close community engagement will be a major part of our approach to develop-ing this proposal and there will be multiple opportunities for the community to view, comment and provide feedback on the proposals as they develop.

“Through close and positive engagement with the community and stakeholders, we hope to develop a proposal that delivers local economic benefits and community ownership options as well as supporting the Scottish Government’s ambition to generate 20 GW of green energy from onshore wind and 50% of Scotland’s total energy demand from renewables by 2030.”

