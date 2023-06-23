Cenergy Holdings announces that Hellenic Cables, its cables segment, signed a contract with Ørsted, for the supply of inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, termination, and testing of the inter-array cables that will connect the wind turbines and the offshore converter station. The scope of supply involves approximately 262 km of 66 kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation, comprising approximately 50% of the overall wind farm requirements. Manufacturing will begin in 4Q25 in Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece.

With a capacity of 2.85 GW, Hornsea 3 will be able to produce enough power for over 3 million UK homes, making a significant contribution to the UK Government’s ambition of having 50 GW offshore wind in operation by 2030. Ørsted has recently outlined at its Capital Markets Day that it is increasingly confident that it will be in a position take a final investment decision on the project during 2023.

Hornsea 3 will be located 160 km from the Yorkshire coast. When fully online, Ørsted’s Hornsea zone – comprising of Hornsea 1, 2, and 3 – will have a total capacity in excess of 5 GW.

“We are delighted to further Ørsted’s deepening relationship with Hellenic Cables with this important contract award for Hornsea 3. We look forward to a successful collaboration during the execution phase as part of achieving our overall Hornsea 3 goal of providing low-cost clean energy at scale,” commented Luke Bridgman, Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director.

"We are pleased to announce our new collaboration with Ørsted for the supply of inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. With our combined expertise and dedication, we will contribute to the development of Hornsea 3, a project that will generate clean, sustainable electricity to power millions of homes," added Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings.