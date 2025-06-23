BayWa r.e. selected to develop onshore wind energy in Sweden

BayWa r.e. has been commissioned by Stora Enso, a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction and a private forest owner, to jointly develop several onshore wind projects on Stora Enso’s land in Sweden. The agreement covers more than 1.2 GW of onshore wind capacity in Central and Northern Sweden.

BayWa r.e. was selected as a partner because of its extensive experience in project development, broad range of relevant expertise and strong track record in delivering projects at scale.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our portfolio strategy in the Nordics. Together with Stora Enso, we can develop significant projects on land that are exceptionally well-suited for wind power, while also contributing to Sweden’s and the regions’ transition to renewable energy,” commented David Rosberg, CEO of BayWa r.e. Nordic.

BayWa r.e. Nordic is responsible for the development and implementation of the projects, which together comprise at least 158 wind turbines with a total capacity of just over 1.2 GW. There is potential to expand the collaboration to include solar power and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“Our expertise in project development and our proven track record in executing complex renewable energy projects demonstrate our commitment to driving the energy transition. I would like to express my thanks to Stora Enso for placing their trust in us – this partnership not only reflects our shared vision but paves the way for impactful energy projects in the Nordics,” said Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e.

“As one of the world’s largest private forest owners, Stora Enso sees it as a natural step to contribute to the energy transition by making land available to realise the onshore wind power potential in Sweden. Together with BayWa r.e., we are now accelerating this effort by combining our strength as a landowner with BayWa r.e.’s extensive experience in renewable energy. This provides a solid foundation for developing sustainable energy projects that benefit society,” added Emil Thalin, Director of Energy Development at Stora Enso.

The areas identified for development have been selected following an initial internal assessment by BayWa r.e. Nordic and are still in an early planning stage. The next steps include establishing project organisations, conducting feasibility studies, as well as environmental and cultural heritage surveys. In addition, dialogue with municipalities and local communities will begin in preparation for the upcoming consultation processes.

The permitting process is planned to be completed within five years.

