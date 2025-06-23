Construction underway at ScottishPower Renewables’ wind farm extensions

Construction is underway on the extensions to ScottishPower Renewables’ Arecleoch and Kilgallioch wind farms, enhancing the energy capacity and environmental enrichment of both sites.

The approved extensions will add 13 additional turbines to South Ayrshire’s Arecleoch wind farm, and Kilgallioch wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway will see an additional nine turbines, boosting capacity to almost 485 MW – enough to power the equivalent of over 300 000 homes – and supercharging the community benefit funding provided by both sites.

To date, the local communities have benefited from almost £16 million in funding contributions, with this anticipated to increase to up to £31.4 million across the lifespan of both wind farms.

Ross Galbraith, Onshore Construction & Operations Director at Scottish-Power Renewables, said: “Both Arecleoch and Kilgallioch wind farms have been integral to the renewable energy landscape in Scotland generating enough electricity to power over 300 000 homes while delivering long-term community benefits.

“We’re proud to have invested around £200m across both projects to contribute to the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 plan, support local communities, jobs and supply chain opportunities, and enhance the environment and biodiversity at these sites.”

Arecleoch’s extension includes 34 ha. of peatland restoration on a previously forested site and 25 ha. of peatland have been restored at Kilgallioch, which will undergo significant restoration within the Kirkcowan Flow Special Area of Conservation improving habitat resilience and restoring natural hydrology.

Construction is led by Farrans, principal contractor for both sites.

Patrick Murray, Regional Director of Scotland for Farrans, added: “We are pleased to be back on site at Kilgallioch and Arecleoch; two wind farms that Farrans has had a long history of working on with our client ScottishPower Renewables.

“These extensions will support Scotland to grow its renewable energy provision in line with its targets. We are looking forward to working alongside our local supply chain, the neighbouring community and our client to deliver this project safely and on programme.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!