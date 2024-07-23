Vestas bags US repowering order

Vestas has received a 136 MW order to repower an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 62 V120-2.2 MW™ wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Operational Support Agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 3Q25 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q25.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!