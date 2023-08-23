Rönesans Enerji places 189 MW order with the Nordex Group

The Nordex Group has been awarded contracts for three projects by Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH, a German-based construction subsidiary of Rönesans Holding. Heitkamp will act as EPC contractor in these projects on behalf of Rönesans Enerji. The three projects, which are part of the YEKA RES-3 tender, will all be supplied with N163/6.X turbines mounted on 113-meter steel towers. The orders also include Premium Service contracts for a period of ten years.

In Sivas, the Group will install 7 turbines at the Kayalar wind farm (49 MW), while 8 turbines (56 MW) have been ordered for the Osmancik project in Çorum. The largest order is for 12 turbines with a total capacity of 84 MW for the Sagilusagi wind farm in the province of Malatya in Eastern Anatolia.

“Rönesans Energy currently has a total installed capacity of 166 MW with its 6 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) projects. Working with Nordex, we’re thrilled to be building on our existing investment in Turkish renewable energy and reinforcing our commitment to meeting the country’s net zero goals,” said Emre Hatem, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Rönesans Enerji. “Collaborating with the wind turbine manufacturer, Nordex and our German subsidiary Heitkamp, we’re confident that we can help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across Türkiye. With these 3 new projects with Nordex, our total installed capacity will increase to 355 MW. We aim to continue growing with a 100% renewable energy portfolio and aspire to become one of Türkiye's top 3 green energy companies.”

Seeking to reduce CO2 emissions and provide electricity for hundreds of thousands of households through renewable sources, the projects will mark Rönesans Enerji’s first renewable investment after TotalEnergies acquired a 50% stake in Rönesans Enerji last month. Along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung, and IFC, of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), Rönesans has invested more than EUR 7 billion into pioneering projects in Türkiye.

“We are delighted to again strengthen our position as the market leader in Türkiye,” commented Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “The N163/6.X turbine variant is particularly well-suited to achieving high yields in this low-wind region. We are pleased to support the country’s clear commitment to significantly increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix with our latest and highly-efficient technology.”

The Turkish Energy Ministry has announced the objective to add 18 GW of onshore and offshore wind power capacity by 2035, reaching 30 GW in total.

Since 2017, Nordex Enerji A.S. Türkiye has been the market leader in the region, with a total installed capacity of over 3583 MW and an additional 917 MW still under construction.

