GE Renewable Energy and ACTA MARINE sign offshore wind energy contract

GE Renewable Energy and ACTA MARINE have announced the signature of a supply contract for the chartering of a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for the commissioning activities of 80 Haliade 150-6 MW turbines at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm.

The vessel, ACTA AURIGA, is owned and operated by the Dutch shipping company ACTA MARINE, and will start operating on behalf of GE Renewable Energy in 2Q2022, when the offshore wind turbine installation is set to begin. Departing from the Port of Saint-Nazaire, France, the vessel will assist in the mechanical completion and commissioning of the 80 Haliade 150-6 MW offshore wind turbines located approximatively 12 km off the coast. ACTA AURIGA will also provide safe accommodation and transportation for the project personnel and will have the capacity to transport goods that are needed offshore.

The wind farm, located off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, is managed by a consortium between EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge, and will be one of the first commercial wind farms in France. It is a key milestone in the development of renewable energy in the country and a first step in the offshore wind sector to support France’s renewable energy goals. Commissioning is due to be completed by the end of 2022.

