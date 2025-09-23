Court issues preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to continue

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has granted the preliminary injunction sought by Revolution Wind regarding the government’s stop-work order, allowing Revolution Wind, LLC to restart impacted activities while the underlying lawsuit challenging the stop-work order progresses.

Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the US Administration and other stakeholders towards a prompt resolution.

Revolution Wind will resume impacted construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority. Ørsted’s subsidiary, Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, is constructing the Revolution Wind offshore wind project. ?

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!