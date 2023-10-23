Avangrid and CIP announce first turbine installation for Vineyard Wind 1

Avangrid, Inc., a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a global leader in green energy investment, have announced that that the Vineyard Wind 1 project completed the successful installation of the first GE Haliade-X wind turbine generator (WTG) for the first-in-the-nation Vineyard Wind 1 project. The completed turbine is comprised of one tower, three blades, and one nacelle, and the fully assembled machine represents the largest turbine in the western world, with a nameplate capacity of 13 MW, capable of providing power to more than 6000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

“This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the US that proves this industry is real and demonstrates Avangrid’s steadfast commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its clean energy and climate goals,” said Avangrid CEO, Pedro Azagra. “While this is a landmark for this first-in-the-nation project and the industry, we remain focused on the important work ahead to continue the successful installation campaign of these massive turbines and deliver the first power to Massachusetts homes and businesses this year.”

“This complete turbine is a monument to the hard work and belief in our construction and project teams, and countless partners in our neighbouring communities,” added Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America for CIP. “Vineyard Wind is the future of American offshore wind, and it’s a future full of clean, sustainable energy and tremendous potential for job creation and reducing carbon pollution. Offshore wind continues to be a cornerstone in our investment strategy, with the US market playing a central role.”

The project will consist of 62 wind turbines to generate 806 MW, enough to power more than 400 000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

“Having the first offshore wind turbine in the water for the first commercial offshore wind farm in the US is an important symbolic milestone for our company, our customers, and our industry,” commented Jan Kjaersgaard, CEO GE Vernova Offshore Wind. “It shows that our teams are making tangible progress on delivering on the significant potential of offshore wind. We are particularly proud to be using our Haliade-X 13 MW turbine to support Vineyard Wind in this endeavour and look forward to continuing to work together with them and all of our partners to bring this historic project to life.”

“The successful assembly of the first WTG represents an important project milestone and another historic first for our port,” continued New Bedford Mayor, Jon Mitchell. “It further demonstrates New Bedford’s capacity to support the staging of major wind projects.”

“The completion of the first generator is a milestone for Vineyard Wind, as the project continues to press onwards towards the completion of the country’s first commercial offshore wind farm, which will bring power from the wind directly into homes around Massachusetts,” stated Senate President, Karen E. Spilka. “It’s wonderful to see this progress happening right in our own backyard, and I’m eager to see this project continue to move forward.”

“With the completion of Vineyard Wind’s first turbine, we are witnessing the country’s wind energy future come to fruition right off our shores,” remarked State Senator, Julian Cyr. This impressive feat means we are on the edge of significant clean energy production for Massachusetts residents and the new job opportunities and economic growth that it brings to our region. Islanders and Cape Codders should be immensely proud to lead the nation in stemming the climate crisis.”

“To see the fully constructed Wind Turbine Generator is to realize the promise of the offshore wind industry – clean, green jobs; new green energy to combat the climate crisis and reduce rates for consumers; and the successful collaboration between our public, private, and Labor partners,” said State Representative, Antonio F.D. Cabral. “The City of New Bedford continues to secure its legacy in this latest historic achievement as a site that fosters innovation, collaboration, and vision for a green, equitable, and sustainable future for all residents throughout the Northeast. To witness what had begun as a conversation many years ago materialise as a fully assembled wind turbine is truly remarkable and I commend all the partners, particularly our local tradespeople, who delivered on this promise.”

“With the completion of the first wind turbine generator we have taken another definitive step towards a Commonwealth free of fossil fuels,” remarked State Representative, Christopher Markey. “The turbine is not only a symbol of green energy, but a symbol of economic opportunity. It stands as an example and a promise of continued economic growth in our region.”

“Today’s historic milestone is about firsts: the first completed turbine of the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US,” mentioned State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy (D-Franklin), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy. “And it all started with the foresight of now-Speaker Mariano and the House to see the incredible potential of the offshore wind industry to combat climate change, drive economic growth, and generate clean, affordable energy. I applaud Vineyard Wind and the Commonwealth's many partners in industry and labour who have worked tirelessly to transform this vision into reality.”

“Nation-leading offshore wind policy has led to the first utility scale wind farm off the coast of our district bringing with it clean energy and good-paying year-round jobs,” concluded State Representative, Dylan Fernandes. “This turbine represents years of hard work and also reminds us of the important work ahead to combat global warming and provide a liveable planet for future generations.”

From the outset of this project, Vineyard Wind recognised the importance of building and supporting a workforce of local, highly skilled and diverse tradespeople. The valuable collaboration with union leadership on this project is a prime example of how this new industry can be a responsive member of the communities it serves, ensuring accessible and family-sustaining careers.

