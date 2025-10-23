DWT and OutSmart receive major offshore order in Taiwan

With the conclusion of a five-year contract for the Hai Long offshore wind project, one of Taiwan's largest offshore wind farm, DWT and its subsidiary, OutSmart, were awarded another contract in July 2025. The scope of the contract includes continuous system monitoring, fault management, and grid operation monitoring of the wind farm. This makes DWT the largest independent service provider in Taiwan. The Hai Long project increases the system capacity monitored by OutSmart at its Control Center in Emden to almost 5 GW.

The Hai Long offshore wind project encompasses the offshore wind farms Hai Long 2 and 3. The Hai Long project is equipped with 73 of the new Siemens Gamesa 14-222 turbines and has a total installed capacity of more than 1 GW, making it the largest offshore wind farm in Taiwan. It is also one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

The Hai Long project was developed by the three shareholders Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Japan), Northland Power Inc. (Canada), and Gentari International Renewables Pte., Ltd (Malaysia).

Tim Kittelhake, CEO and Director of the Hai Long project, said: “We chose to cooperate with DWT and OutSmart because of their proven expertise in offshore wind operations and their strong track record of delivering reliable services. This partnership will help ensure the Hai Long project is operated to the highest international standards while creating long-term value for Taiwan.”

DWT Taiwan ensures continuous monitoring of the wind turbines and the three substations. For the necessary further expansion of the control centre in Taiwan, additional space and personnel capacity are currently being developed. In this, the company is supported by OutSmart's Operations Control Center in Emden, Germany, which has decades of experience in 24/7 first-level monitoring for large offshore wind farms.

Hao-Wei Chiu, Country Manager DWT Taiwan, added: “The Hai Long project is still under construction, so the scope of service provided by DWT will also grow steadily in line with the progress of construction and the increasing responsibility for the turbines. This means that we will not only be ideally positioned to provide field service in Taiwan. Together with the local team and support from Emden, we are also excellently positioned to fulfil the requirements of comprehensive system and grid monitoring all the way up to asset management. “

“OutSmart has been responsible for 24/7 monitoring and marine co-ordination for the Gemini OWF in the North Sea since 2015. With a rated output of 600 MW, it is also an exceptionally large offshore wind farm in terms of output, area and yield volume,” concluded Björn Hannemann, Business Development Lead at OutSmart. “The experience we have gained there in the areas of real-time monitoring, coordinating maintenance, and security issues using state-of-the-art digital platforms has helped us to take on corresponding tasks at Taiwan's largest OWF. Combining our services once again makes OutSmart and DWT a key partner in the efficient and safe operation of offshore wind farms around the world.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!