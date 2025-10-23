GWS advances High Coast project

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed the main installation phase at the Vitberget wind farm. This milestone marks a step forward in the final stage of the broader High Coast project, a significant initiative for clean energy in Sweden.

In partnership with Nordex, GWS has successfully installed 24 turbines on site. The installation includes a mix of turbine models to optimise energy production, comprising 18 Nordex N163 turbines on TS118-03 towers and six Nordex N149 turbines on TS105-01 towers. Specialist teams will remain ensuring a seamless handover.

This accomplishment follows the recent completion of work at the Storhöjden site, also part of the High Coast project.

By completing this key phase of the High Coast project, GWS reinforces its role as a trusted partner in developing Europe's wind energy infrastructure. The company remains dedicated to advancing the transition towards sustainable energy sources and supporting national environmental targets.

